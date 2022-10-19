DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Oct. 14.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Vincent J. Lingenfelter, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Brayden Lee Smith, 18, of Rockton, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Codi Allen Hummel, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Darren Michael Sears, 52, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –schedule two or three –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –metabolite –first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
- Shane J. Litzinger, 51, of Irvona, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree; unauthorized use a of a motor vehicle and cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings continuedSpice Rene K Brooks, 28, who is charged with criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.