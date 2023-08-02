DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 28 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Seth James Badeau, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with three felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, a misdemeanor in the second degree; one count of providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Jade M. Semanovich, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/a controlled substance, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Amanda Dawn Coder, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the second degree, and six counts of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Justin Edward Salada, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Brianna Beth Smith, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, one count of obstructing administration/law/other government function, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- William R. McDonough, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with one count of bad checks, a misdemeanor in the first degree.
- Evan Russell Decker, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Hearings continued
- Randy Gene Dickey, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Jessica Ann Morales, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of making terrostic threats, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and one count of harassment by lewd, threatening, etc. language, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jorge L. Sosamorales, 39, of New York, who is charged with one count of criminal mischief, damaging property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Donald Richard Frantz Jr., 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations.
Moved to non-traffic court
Benjamin John Alexander Rossi, 30, of DuBois, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $10,000.