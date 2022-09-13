DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Sept. 9.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jadon Matthew McDermott, 24, of Curwensville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Jacqueline Quackenbush, 51, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent, guardian, other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Caleb Isaac Doksa, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Carlton Sharal Estes, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with making repairs, selling, etc. an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Isman Mohamed Hassan, 33, of Blacklick, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Heather A. Ellinger, 43, of DuBois, who is charged with filing a false insurance claim, a felony in the third degree, and theft by deception, false impression, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $25,000.
Hearings held
- Justin Michael Jones, 41, of McElhattan, Pennsylvania, who is charged with making terroristic threats and cited for harassment.
Hearings continued
- Codi Allen Hummel, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a misdemeanor and criminal use of a communication facility. Hummel is confined in the Clearfield County Jail.
- Michael Ryan Roush, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guilty plea
Brenda Sue Pisarcik, 58, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving stolen property.