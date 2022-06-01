DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 27 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge David Meholick specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jimmy Lee Gibbs, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with forgery –unauthorized act in writing, and criminal conspiracy engaging –forgery, both felonies in the second degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Jimmy Lee Gibbs, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with forgery –unauthorized act in writing, a felony in the second degree, in a separate case. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Jimmy Lee Gibbs, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Justin Dakota Gummo, 27, of Perkinston, MS, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Garrett Jeanne Hallowell, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment.
- Gregory Scott Marchiori, 63, of Brockway, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Tracy Lynn Diehl, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Jeffrey Lynn Mitchell, 63, of Penn Run, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea
- Shawn Paul Irwin, 38, of DuBois, pled guilty to trespassing and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Hearings continued
- Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, 64, of Sykesville, who is charged with corrupt org-int/control in enterprise (felony 1); corrupt organizations – employee (felony 1); theft by failure to make required disposition of funds (felony 2); two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds (felony 3); theft by deception –false impression (felony 2); theft by deception –false impression (felony 3); 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking –movable property (felony 3); receiving stolen property (felony 3); other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer (felony 3); 14 counts of theft by unlawful taking –movable property (misdemeanor 1); two counts of theft by unlawful taking –movable property (misdemeanor 2); and theft by unlawful taking –movable property (misdemeanor 3).
- Kelsey Jade Eliason, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Matt Wayne Pearson II, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
- Kevin Austin Shirey, 64, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –a felony in the first degree; aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a felony in the second degree and two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault. Bail is set at $50,000.
WithdrawnRichard C. Hanzel, 34, of DuBois, who was charged with two counts of simple assault, driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $25,000. All charges have been withdrawn.