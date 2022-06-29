DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings on June 24.

Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Brittany Mercedes Ross, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with deliver/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Stephen Poslusny, 64, of Glenshaw, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.

Hearings continued

  • Rebecca Diane Thrash, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for public drunkenness.

Recommended Video

Held for court

  • Kathryn E. Wells, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Christina Marie Borrero, 39, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and receiving stolen property.

Guilty plea

  • Kayla Marie Huff, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
  • Dana Thomas, 36, of Brockway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge for possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
  • Robert Lawson Long, 45, of Kent, Ohio, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos