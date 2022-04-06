DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings April 1.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David James Verbus, 45, of DuBois, who is charged with failing to comply with sexual offender registration requirements, a felony in the second degree, and providing accurate information, a felony in the first degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Devin D. Cathcart, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Thomas John Arnoto, 36, of Corsica, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and trespassing. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Lori Lynn Schena, 61, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Guilty plea
- Joshua Keith Kaufman, 30, of Rockton, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
WithdrawnDustin Karl Sayers, 32, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. All charges were withdrawn.