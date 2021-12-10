DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Dec. 3 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge James Glass specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tanner Norman Davis, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Ryan Martin Burgeson, 28, of Ephrata, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Mark Alan Walsh, 57, of DuBois, who is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Ralph Benedict Glatt, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with failing to verify address/be photographed. Bail was set at $3,000.
- John Gregory Szuba, 43, of Emporium, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, both felonies the second degree, and cited for criminal mischief. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Jacob Dee Mowrey, 19, of Sykesville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Isaac Duane Kunselman, 26, of Curwensville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Trevor Ray Wilson, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Trevor Ray Wilson, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with trespassing and cited for public drunkenness.
- Trevor Ray Wilson, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $10,000.
- George Alex Vansice, 33, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Justin Michael Powers, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
Held for court
- Devin D. Cathcart, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with retail theft.
- Johnathon Peter Davis, 22, of DuBois, who is charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy -forgery –unauthorized act in writing.
- Mark Kearse, 64, of DuBois, who is charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct.
- Justin Michael Powers, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, all felonies in the third degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Brittany Mercedes Ross, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Adam Paul Wymer, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Jared M. Steiner, 34, of Brockway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, resisting arrest and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Robert McNally, 35, of Austin, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail was set at $1,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Carole Ann Lloyd, 18, of DuBois, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A criminal mischief charge was withdrawn.
Hearings continued
- Erin Marie Heffner, 31, of Luthersburg, who is charged with two counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, six misdemeanor counts of retail theft, receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
Guilty plea/Withdrawn
- Amanda Dawn Stollenwerk, 31, of DuBois, pled guilty to the charge of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges of making/repairs selling a weapon and possession of marijuana were withdrawn.
- Mark Tyrone Thornton, 52, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. A charge of making a materially-false written statement was withdrawn.
- Dalton L. Powers, 27, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property.