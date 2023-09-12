DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Sept. 8 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings continued
- Sean Daniel Lechiara, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with 10 counts of rape of a child, a felony in the first degree; 10 counts of rape –forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree; 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony in the first degree; 10 first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age; 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, a felony in the first degree; 20 first-degree felony counts of aggravated indecent assault –less than 13 years of age; 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, a felony in the second degree; 10 counts of sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; 10 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony in the third degree; 10 counts of indecent assault without consent of the other person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; corruption of minors –defendant 18 years of age or above, a felony in the third degree; 10 counts of statutory sexual assault –11 years older, a felony in the first degree; and seven counts of invasion of privacy –transfer image by telephone, email internet, etc., a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Christopher R. Coakley, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; nine misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Elizabeth Ann Digilarmo, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; nine misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Jeffrey Lee Sawyer, 58, of Mill Hall, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $15,000.
Hearings held
- Isaac Decarlo Stokes, 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
Moved to non-traffic court
Ashley Vanhorn-Smith, 40, of DuBois, who is cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.