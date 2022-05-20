Gavel and book

DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings May 20.

Hearings held

  • Mark Anthony Maines III, 40, of Penfield, who is charged with communications with 911, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
  • Adam Lynn Becker, 39, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a controlled sustenance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Quintin Jay Raybuck, 37, of Falls Creek, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
  • Cody Allen Carr, 30, of Harrisburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Claylinn Marie Brugmann, 20, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
  • Jordan Alexander Blake, 22, of Grampian, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
  • William Joseph Lenz Jr., 61, of Indiana, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos