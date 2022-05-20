DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings May 20.
Hearings held
- Mark Anthony Maines III, 40, of Penfield, who is charged with communications with 911, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
- Adam Lynn Becker, 39, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a controlled sustenance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Quintin Jay Raybuck, 37, of Falls Creek, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
- Cody Allen Carr, 30, of Harrisburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Claylinn Marie Brugmann, 20, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
- Jordan Alexander Blake, 22, of Grampian, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
- William Joseph Lenz Jr., 61, of Indiana, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.