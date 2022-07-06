Gavel stock photo, dark (copy) (copy)

DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings July 1.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Cody Allen Blaine Kriner, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
  • Ty Walker Hahn, 27, of Weedville, is charged with strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; simple assault; making terroristic threats and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.

Held for court

  • Richele Esther Pearsall, 49, of DuBois, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, trespassing and cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.

Hearings continued

  • Daniel John Confer, 40, who is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor, making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor, and cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact. Bail is set at $150,000.
  • Scott Allen Garvey, 50, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault; making terroristic threats; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
  • Joseph E. Manners, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, a felony in the second degree.
  • Joseph E. Manners, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception – false impression.

Guilty plea

  • Nichelle Marie Curley, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Patricia Lee Pistorio, 44, of Penfield, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Other charges were withdrawn.
  • Trevor Ray Wilson, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kayla Wells, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • John Reed Barr, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct.

Charges dismissed

Jeremy Moyer, 37, of DuBois, who was charged with strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck, strangulation – blocking the nose and mouth of the person, making terroristic threats, simple assault and cited for harassment. Charges have been dismissed, according to court documents.

