DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings July 1.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cody Allen Blaine Kriner, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
- Ty Walker Hahn, 27, of Weedville, is charged with strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; simple assault; making terroristic threats and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Richele Esther Pearsall, 49, of DuBois, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, trespassing and cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.
Hearings continued
- Daniel John Confer, 40, who is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor, making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor, and cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact. Bail is set at $150,000.
- Scott Allen Garvey, 50, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault; making terroristic threats; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Joseph E. Manners, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, a felony in the second degree.
- Joseph E. Manners, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception – false impression.
Guilty plea
- Nichelle Marie Curley, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Patricia Lee Pistorio, 44, of Penfield, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Other charges were withdrawn.
- Trevor Ray Wilson, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kayla Wells, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John Reed Barr, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct.
Charges dismissed
Jeremy Moyer, 37, of DuBois, who was charged with strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck, strangulation – blocking the nose and mouth of the person, making terroristic threats, simple assault and cited for harassment. Charges have been dismissed, according to court documents.