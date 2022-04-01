DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 25 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings continued
- Kevin Swisher Wisor, 44, of Clearfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
Guilty plea
- Donna Jean Oswalt, 46, of Muncy, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges for possession of a controlled substance were withdrawn.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Dillion John Uhl, 30, of Brockway, who is cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license.
- Alexander Lance Lamb, 19, of DuBois, who is cited for disorderly conduct.
- Cameron Brian Passmore, 19, of DuBois, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A criminal mischief charge was withdrawn.
Held for court
- Carlton Sharal Estes, 55, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Carlton Sharal Estes, 55, of DuBois, who is charged with theft of property.