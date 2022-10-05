DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Oct. 7.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John Runyon III, 33, who is charged with strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as cited for harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $30,000.
- Alexander James Beers, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph Michael Fleeger, 18, of Brookville, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
- Robert Arthur James Bartsch, 66, of Louden, Tennessee, who is charged with possession of marijuana.
Hearings continued
- Michael Paul Gregory, 48, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for a traffic violations.
- Shawn Paul Cutlip, 38, of Falls Creek, who is charged with driving with a suspended license.
- William Merrill Bell II, 47, of Rossiter, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for a traffic violation.
Guilty pleaBruce J Wright, 42, of Clearfield, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.