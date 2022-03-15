DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings March 4.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Donald John White, 45, of Clearfield, who is charged with kidnapping to inflict terror/injury, a first-degree felony; unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury; making terroristic threats and simple assault. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearings held
- Daniel Shane Bishop, 36, of Princeton, West Virginia, who is charged with two third-degree felony counts of theft by deception –false impression and writing bad checks.
Held for court
Adam Paul Wymer, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, as well as cited for harassment.