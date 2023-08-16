DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 11 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Paul Lewis Bair, 56, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Ashley Nicole McGarvey, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings continued
- Shawn Harvey, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Joshua Michael Franklin, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree and one count of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
- Shyla Rayne Powers, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guilty plea
- Dillion James Dickey, 33, of DuBois, who pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Rebecca Jane Grieneisen, 37, of DuBois, who pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Withdrawn
- Jessica Ann Morales, 42, of DuBois, who was charged with one count of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and one count of harassment by lewd, threatening, etc. language, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Both charges were withdrawn.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Linda Juanita Miller, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of criminal mischief by damaging property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; one count of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree and one count of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
- Emily Diana Hepler, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Carmen Milliern, 54, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the second degree.