DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings Aug. 12.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Richard John Bonanno, 33, of Penfield, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Melissa J. Bookman, 24, of Brisbin, who is charged with accidents involving a vehicle/property and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph J. Brody, 51, of Loyalhanna, Pennsylvania, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; two counts of simple assault; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Eugene Cresson Askey, 47, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with writing bad checks. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Bart Anton Thompson, 47, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, also a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Erica Dawn Young, 18, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Carissa Jean Updyke, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation.
- Donald Dicostanzo, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with writing bad checks.
- Jacqueline Quackenbush, 51, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, and corruption of minors, also a felony in the third degree.
Guilty plea
- Gary E. Bish, 72, of Penfield, who is charged with disorderly conduct and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Dante Anthony Gregorio, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with harassment –using lewd/threatening, etc. language.
Held for court
- Joel Talbot Hollies, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings heldCassidy Lynn Kaizer, 39, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.