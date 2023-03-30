DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 24 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Katie Lynn Kilmer, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence (DUI); two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, a felony in the third degree; three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance – first offense – a misdemeanor; seven counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for six traffic violations. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Franky Alan Crandell, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; corruption of minors, a misdemeanor in the first degree and distributing a small amount of marijuana/not for sale, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joesy E. Gindlesperger, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, and corruption of minors –a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- David George Holes, 68, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
- Kaitlyn Elizabeth McCracken, 26, of Grampian, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance –first offense; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Corine Darci Shannon, 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Jeffrey James Frank, 53, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Chad Michael Roy, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- David William Dixon, 46, of Falls Creek, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor; two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Raymond David Castro III, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/other vehicles, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for traffic violations.
- Kristin Love, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with making a materially-false oral statement, a felony in the third degree, and statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Kate Olivia Inzana, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Lisa Michelle Knepp, 52, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and is cited for traffic violations.
- Cydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
Guilty pleaJessica Nicole Mann, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.