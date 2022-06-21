DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 17 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Charles Raymond Riley, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property and receiving stolen property, both felonies in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Patrick Gale Primm, 57, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Steve Allen Devitt, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with corruption of minors.

Hearings continued

  • Patricia Lee Pistorio, 44, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Held for court

  • Kelly Ross, 41, of Sigel, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and receiving stolen property.
  • Donald John White, 46, who is charged with kidnapping to inflict terror/injury, a felony; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; two counts of making terroristic threats; simple assault; recklessly endangering another person; false imprisonment; harassment and cited for harassment.

Dismissed

  • Cody Allen Carr, 30, of Harrisburg, who was charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Guilty plea

  • Jessica Lynn Mason, 33, of Johnstown, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Richard C Hanzel, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct. Other charges were withdrawn. Bail was set at $25,000.

