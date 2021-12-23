DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Dec. 17 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Senior Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Caden Mackinley Barraclough, 20, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely, and cited for 16 traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Joseph Manuel Rivera, 33, of Warren, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Erin Marie Heffner, 31, of Luthersburg, who is charged with two third-degree felony counts of retail theft, five misdemeanor counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- James Frantz Jr., 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Dan Eugene Prebble, 59, of Penfield, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Lyndsey Noiel Reynolds, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessey Lorensten, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty pleaHerman Robert Johnson, 39, of Bellefonte, who is charged with disorderly conduct and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.