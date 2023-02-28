DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 24 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jamie Lee Taube, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; seven second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property; eight counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the second degree and criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Jamie Lee Taube, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, as well as cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Jamie Lee Taube, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- John D. Reed Jr., 46, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, an inmate at Smithfield State Correctional Institute, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Austin Marsico, 24, of Sykesville, who is charged with 29 second-degree misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy –photographing, viewing, etc., intimate parts of another person. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Wesley Richard Tyler, 40, of Saint James, New York, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings continued
- Ryan Matthew Sprague, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with two third-degree felony counts of accessing a device issued to another person who did not authorize use; theft of property, etc., lost by mistake, a misdemeanor in the third degree; two counts of possessing/accessing a device knowing it is counterfeit/altered; a misdemeanor in the third degree; and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Jessica Cynthia McClure, 22, of Luthersburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Tyler J. Smith, 42, of Grampian, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the first degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor in the first degree and two counts of harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Ryan Matthew Sprague, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16. Bail is set at $100,000.
Held for court
- Jason Anthony Yusnukis, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
Guilty plea
- Brandon Shimmel, 31, of DuBois, who pled guilty to making a false written statement, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- James Wilber Snyder, 71, of Curwensville, who pled guilty to disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and trespassing, also a misdemeanor in the third degree.