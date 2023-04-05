DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 31 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tiffany Anne Donahue, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance - first offense - and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Harvey Spencer Bundy, 30, of Penfield, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance - first offense - and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph Francis Alvin Jr., 39, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance - a misdemeanor - and is cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Lisa Michelle Knepp, 52, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance - first offense - and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Craig Michael Cully, 43, of Gallitzen, who is charged with four counts of retail theft - taking merchandise; conspiracy - retail theft - taking merchandise; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.