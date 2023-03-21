DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 17 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jamie Renee Beach, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Henry Sylvester Spencer IV, 38, of New Castle, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- David Mark Shilala, 56, who is charged with promoting prostitution –encouraging prostitution, a felony in the third degree; promoting prostitution –procuring a prostitute, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $50,000.
Held for court
- Joseph M. Schabenbauer, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, as well as providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
WithdrawnAmanda Lynne Zortman, 43, of Grampian, who was charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. Charges were withdrawn.