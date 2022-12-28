DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Dec. 23 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin J. Shank, 40, of Big Run, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Jessica Lee Caldarelli, 39, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; firearms to not be carried without a license, a third-degree felony and cited for traffic violations.
Held for court
- Naquan Tyrese Berryman, 29, of North Carolina, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Dylan Joseph Carnahan, 28, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense; driving with a suspended or revoked license and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings heldCydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.