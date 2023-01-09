DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 6 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stephen Delbert Pardee, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree, and disorderly conduct, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Henry Harrison Fuller, 30, of DuBois, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a third-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Douglas Alan Wilson, 65, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Ty Charles Barr, 20, of Brockway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Benjamin James Witherite, 42, of Sykesville, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations.
- Dale Robert Gresco, 61, of Rockton, who is charged with one count of writing bad checks, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
Hearings held
- Frank James Emmell Sr., 64, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with making terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Guilty pleaByron Edward Frantz, 59, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.