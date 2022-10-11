DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Oct. 7.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Edward Round, 53, of Curwensville, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph Taylor Roush, 57, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of making terroristic threats; simple assault; two counts of harassment; and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Cory Ryan Berquist, 27, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with fleeing police, a felony in the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree; four counts of recklessly endangering another person; a count of habitual offenders and cited for traffic violations.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with robbery –inflicting threat by bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; robbery –taking property, a felony in the third degree; two counts of simple assault and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance; carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Michael L. Royer, 22, of Shamokin, who is charged with theft by deception, false impression.
- Matthew Wayne Pearson, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement and cited for traffic violations.
- Matthew Wayne Pearson, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with robbery –inflicting threat by bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; robbery –taking property, a felony in the third degree; two counts of simple assault and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Ronald Raymon Graham, 26, of Summerville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joan A. Rogers, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guilty plea
Kayla Marie Huff, 33, of Butler, who pled guilty to a charge of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.