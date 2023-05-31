DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 26 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Henry Harrison Fuller, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Garrett Jeann Halowell, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault –a misdemeanor in the second degree –and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- James Theodore Walk, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- William D. Butler, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with strangulation, applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; two counts of making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Dani Rae McConnell, 30, of Brockway, who is charged with accessing a device issued to another person –not authorized to use, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Shane Alan Decker, 32, of Sykesville, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Jordan J. Lance, 39, of Clearfield, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia –a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor.
Held for court
- Michael Scott Williams, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Guilty plea
- Amanda Stollenwerk, 33, of DuBois, who pled guilty to disorderly conduct –hazardous/physical offense, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and a citation for public drunkenness.
Moved to non-traffic courtShyla Raye Powers, 21, of DuBois, who was cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.