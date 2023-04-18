DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held April 14 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amy Renee McElheny, 51, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Jessica Marie Leinemann, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacturing, etc., a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; and the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Kevin Frederick Huey, 33, of Rockton, is charged with criminal solicitation –statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, a felony in the second degree; criminal solicitation –aggravated indecent assault –person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree and criminal solicitation –indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Angela Marie Tomaski, 44, of Brockport, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.