DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Sept. 23.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amanda Dawn Stollenwerk, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, disorderly conduct and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Daniel Bryan Doutt, 54, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Justin Michael Jones, 41, of McEllhattan, who is charged with making terroristic threats and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Kimberly Marie Clark, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree.
- Jason Edward Shaffer, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $15,000.
Held for court
Robert J. Stephens, 39, of Summerville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.