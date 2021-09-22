DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held recently at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin M. Powers, 38, DuBois, who is charged with two counts of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Dana L. Bortz, 55, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Jared C. Maines, 37, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with defiant trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Barbara B. Carfley, 61, Curwensville, who is charged with administration, etc. of controlled substance by practitioner — a felony; possession of a controlled substance; and furnishing false/fraudulent material/information. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- David M. Schurr, 37, DuBois, who is currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with aggravated assault, a felony; two counts of simple assault; recklessly endangering another person; and making terroristic threats. Monetary bail was set at $100,000.
- Desmond A. Connolly, 54, Stroudsburg, DUI (first offense) and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Apryl N. Knode, 32, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with retail theft. Monetary bail was set at $1,000. In a separate case, she is charged with retail. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Spencer R. Donahue, 46, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol), resisting arrest and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Christina A. Bennett, 26, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic charge. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael J. Joseph, 53, DuBois, who is charged with terroristic threats and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
Guilty pleaBrian M. Geyer, 31, Ridgway, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $433.25 in fines and costs. Four additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and having a small amount of marijuana for personal use were withdrawn.