DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Nov. 12 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Senior Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tomi Jo Bish, 35, of Weedville, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearing continued
Jennifer L. Perry, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with harassment –lewd, threatening, etc. language and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $5,000.