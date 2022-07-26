DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings July 22.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Scott Allen Garvey, 50, who is charged with two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats and cited for harassment. Charges for aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, as well as a strangulation charge, were both withdrawn. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Christopher Dale Butler, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Ariel Marie Zattoni, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely – first offense. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Larry Lee Starr, 57, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- David Joseph Smith, 21 of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, and cited for a traffic violation.
- Alexis Joelle Guerndt, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Mesa L. Butler, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Arthur H. Null, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely – first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph Marlin Shope, 40, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, who is charged with criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Cody Allen Blaine Kriner, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
- Ciara Darlene Becker, 29, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings continued
- Heather A. Ellinger, 47, who is charged with false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, a felony in the third degree, and theft by deception – false impression, also a felony in the third degree.
Guilty plea
Rebecca Diane Thrash, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for public drunkenness.