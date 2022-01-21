DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 14 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph George Sabatose, 57, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by deception –false impression, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Melinda R Glosser, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Melinda R Glosser, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault, a felony in the second degree, simple assault and making a false report. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Donald Mark Coleman, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set $1,000.
- Michael Leon Whelpley, 48, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set $1,000.
- John Jay Pentz, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/other vehicles. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Elizabeth Ann Siple, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Mackenzie Lauren Kennelley, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with 14 counts of receiving stolen property; two counts of retail theft –taking merchandise; one count of theft by deception –false impression and cited 12 times for retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Richard M. Heberling, 74, of Woodland, who is charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadways. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Tiffany Marie Harrison, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the second degree, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault. Bail was set at $25,000.
Withdrawn
Melinda R Glosser, 46, of DuBois, was cited for harassment.