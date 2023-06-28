DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 23 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Barbara Jean Himes, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities, a misdemeanor in the second degree; statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and false reports –reported offense did not occur, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Toni Irwin, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Heather A. Ellinger, 43, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited three times for retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continuedBrook Alan Baldwin, 53, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, and is cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $25,000.