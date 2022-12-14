DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings and other proceedings Dec. 9.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon Scott Wolfe, 40, of DuBois, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Yvette Delia Raybuck, 35, of Falls Creek, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Zachary Robert Bailey, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Matthew Eric McClean, 29, of New York, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Brenda Sue Pisarcik, 58, of DuBois, who is charged with resisting arrest and cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Joseph Willard Schaffer, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with indecent assault –forcible compulsion and indecent assault without consent of the other person. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Caleb Javon Babson, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Gerald William Smith, 51, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea
- Louis Carl Duttry, 64, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zachary Andrew Means, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Hearings held
- Justin J. Shank, 40, of Big Run, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise.
Hearings continued
- Lynze Ann Taylor, 35, of Penfield, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a second-degree misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense; two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor and cited for careless driving.
- Ronald George Strayer, 71, of State College, who is charged with writing bad checks.