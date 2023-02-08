DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 3 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christopher Matthew Link, 44, is charged with five counts of unlawful contact with a minor –obscene and other sexual materials and performances, a felony in the third degree; corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $75,000.
- Shawn Michael Shaffer, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Brianne M. Varljen, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a first-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Christine Marie Robison, 53, of Penfield, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Stephen Anthony Ladd, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, a felony in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Kaeldra E. Finnegan, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Kelly Theresa Rolph, 57, of Toledo, Ohio, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Janet Eleanor Bifield, 65, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a second-degree misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Howard Wayne Hartzfeld Jr., 45, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –unsafe driving, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, a misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Erica Marie Curran, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, a felony in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Andrew Clayton Shaffer, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
- Harvey Spencer Bundy, 30, of Penfield, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property –a second-degree misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
Brandy Lynn Schall, 45, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor –and cited for harassment.