DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 10 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Richard Wayne Rose Jr., 45, of Troutville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor and is cited for harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Emily Noe Krivak, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Emily Noe Krivak, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Adam Paul Wymer, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Thomas Elwood Moore, 40, of Franklin, Virginia, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor and is cited for harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Kyle James Atwood, 36, of Brockway, who is charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution –harboring or concealing, a second-degree misdemeanor; hindering apprehension/prosecution –providing aid, a second-degree misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Cydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of Rockton, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Jamie Lee Taube, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with four second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $50,000.
Held for court
Corine Darci Shannon, 42, of Emporium, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) –first offense, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations.