DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held recently at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David R. Wilson, 48, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault, strangulation –applying pressure to throat or neck, and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
- Delona J. Bowser, 32, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Dalton G. Daughtery, 20, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol). Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Bryan P. Gallup, 57, Penfield, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jared M. Steiner, 33, Brockway, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jesse B. Miller, 51, DuBois, an inmate in the Indiana County Jail, who is charged with a felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic charge. Monetary bail was set at $5,000.
- Melvin E. Barr, 48, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (first offense) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael J. Hallahan, 39, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (first offense) and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Ashley A. Orth, 37, Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty plea
- Desiri N. Bussard, 22, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $733.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Kayla M. Foltz, 34, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $733.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of a small possession of a small amount of marijuana was withdrawn.
- Joshua S. Solnosky, 20, Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic charge. He must pay a total of $783.25 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. Seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana were withdrawn.
- Anthony J. Morrison, 31, DuBois, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $826.25 in fines and costs and serve probation. A felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license and two misdemeanor counts of firearm not to be carried without a license – no criminal violation were withdrawn.
- Kurt D. Donahue, 46, DuBois, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $576.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A summary charge of harassment was withdrawn.
- Jordan K. Mumma, 28, Clearfield, pleaded guilty to loitering and prowling at night. He must pay a total of $576.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of criminal trespass was withdrawn.
- Barbara J. Donahue, 42, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a dog law violation –confined within premises of the owner. She must pay a total of $804.46 in fines, costs and restitution.
Held for court
As a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Wiltchnider St. Jean, 28, McKeesport, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $3,000.
- Jason A. Cunningham, 35, Brockport, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and numerous summary traffic violations. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.
- Amy M. Hall, 38, Fremont, Ohio, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and several summary traffic violations. A bench warrant was issued for her failure to appear for court.
- Donald J. White, 45, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail, set at $20,000, was posted.
- Trent E. Lee, 26, an inmate in state prison in Somerset, who is charged with three counts of making terroristic threats and three counts of harassment. Monetary bail has been set at $50,000.