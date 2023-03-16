DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 10 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Gerald Clarence Kriner, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with four felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Tyler J. Smith, 43, of Grampian, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the first degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor in the first degree and two counts of harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Drew Patrick Curley, 29, of Rockton, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $75,000.
- Caroline Shae Fannin, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor in the first degree, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Ryan Matthew Sprague, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with two third-degree felony counts of accessing a device issued to another person who did not authorize use; theft of property, etc., lost by mistake, a misdemeanor in the third degree; two counts of possessing/accessing a device knowing it is counterfeit/altered; a misdemeanor in the third degree; and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tonia E. Corley, 44, of Altoona, who is charged with four counts of retail theft -taking merchandise, and conspiracy –retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Brandon Charles Perine, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued

Kevin Frederick Huey, 33, of Rockton, who is charged with criminal solicitation –statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, a felony in the second degree; criminal solicitation –aggravated indecent assault –person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree and criminal solicitation –indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Amy Renee McElheny, 51, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, a misdemeanor, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and is cited for traffic violations.
- Brianna Beth Smith, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with confined within the premises of the owner, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
WithdrawnRobert Nelson Thomas, 37, of St. Marys, who was charged with making any materially-false oral statement, a felony in the third degree, and statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree.