DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 13 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Brenda L. Wingar, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Rhiannon A. Adamson, 24, of Summerville, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • John Paul McKim, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jeffrey Allen Knepp, 33, of Clearfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Howard Eugene Johns, 54, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Aaron Scott Zeigler, 27, of Clearfield, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor; and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Lisa Olive Moore, 56, of Akron, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, impaired ability –first offense, and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.

Guilty plea

  • Amber Lynne Mineweaser, 26, of DuBois, who pled guilty to trespassing –misdemeanor in the third degree.

Hearings continued

  • Kelly Theresa Rolph, 57, of Toledo, Ohio, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance.
  • Michael L. Royer, 22, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, who is charged with theft by deception –false impression, a misdemeanor in the first degree.
  • David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations.

