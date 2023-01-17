DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 13 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brenda L. Wingar, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rhiannon A. Adamson, 24, of Summerville, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- John Paul McKim, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jeffrey Allen Knepp, 33, of Clearfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Howard Eugene Johns, 54, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Aaron Scott Zeigler, 27, of Clearfield, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor; and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Lisa Olive Moore, 56, of Akron, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, impaired ability –first offense, and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea
- Amber Lynne Mineweaser, 26, of DuBois, who pled guilty to trespassing –misdemeanor in the third degree.
Hearings continued
- Kelly Theresa Rolph, 57, of Toledo, Ohio, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance.
- Michael L. Royer, 22, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, who is charged with theft by deception –false impression, a misdemeanor in the first degree.
- David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations.