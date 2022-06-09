DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 3 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Charles Damien Burch, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- George Franklin Slider IV, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Sean Timothy Kolodziej, 39, of Saxton, Pennsylvania, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals; three second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a misdemeanor in the second degree; resisting arrest or other law enforcement and cited four times for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact. Bail is set at $200,000.
Hearings held
- Brian Lee Brown, 57, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cody Allen Carr, 30, of Harrisburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
- Tressa M. Skillman, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with scattering rubbish upon land/stream. Bail was set at $2,500.
Guilty plea
- Alexander David Bush, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations.
- Quintin Jay Raybuck, 37, of Falls Creek, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and cited for retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Harriet Overturf, 20, of Weedville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.