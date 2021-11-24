DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Nov. 19 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Senior Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Antonio Dominik Mazza, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with using an incapacitation device, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Tristan B. Snyder, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with robbery –a felony in the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking, moveable property. Snyder is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
- Chad C. Boleen, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Darin Fredrick Acre, 55, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of producing/presenting/directing an obscene performance, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Ashley Ranpone, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with 10 counts of receiving stolen property and cited 10 times for retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Robert Lee Harmick Jr., 60, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Victor Joel Tellado-Ramos, 33, of Philadelphia, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Zachary Arthur Winters, 19, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and cited for disorderly conduct and harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Jennifer L. Perry, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with harassment –lewd, threatening language, and cited for disorderly conduct. Perry is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Hearings continued
- Melinda R. Glosser, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault.
- Melinda R. Glosser, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault, a felony in the second degree, simple assault and making a false report. Glosser is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Held for court
- Justin Lee Glinkerman, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree.
- Michael Joseph Poling Jr., 36, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree.