DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 19 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Hunter Lee Vroman, 22, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $10,000.
- David Michael Berouty Jr., 29, of DuBois, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings held
- Brenda Pisarcik, 59, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $1,500.
Guilty plea
Arnold Gregory, 61, of DuBois, who pled guilty to disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense, a misdemeanor in the third degree.