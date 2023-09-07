DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Sept. 1 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Carl Michael Monella IV, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and is cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Joseph Michael Mazza, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –a felony in the first degree; one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; two counts of strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; and is cited for harassment –subjecting another person to physical contact. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Joseph Clair Frantz, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
- David Michael Vida, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.