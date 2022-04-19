DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings April 8.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition April 27.
- Thomas J. Kunselman, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Christopher Ryan Stewart, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nathan Joshia Smith, 58, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Armando W Fortunato, 35, of Brockway, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Armando W Fortunato, 35, of Brockway, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree, making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Max Scott Christop Adams, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with receiving stolen property, retail theft, and also cited for retail theft. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Frederick S. Marshall, 74, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property.
- Van Darren Bortz Jr., 38, of Sykesville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely.
Hearings held
- Tressa M. Skillman, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with scattering rubbish upon land/stream/etc.
Held for court
Gary L. Horner Jr., 52, of Falls Creek, who is charged with scattering rubbish upon land/stream/etc.