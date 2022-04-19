Gavel stock photo, dark

DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings April 8.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition April 27.

  • Thomas J. Kunselman, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Christopher Ryan Stewart, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Nathan Joshia Smith, 58, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Armando W Fortunato, 35, of Brockway, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Armando W Fortunato, 35, of Brockway, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree, making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $25,000.
  • Max Scott Christop Adams, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with receiving stolen property, retail theft, and also cited for retail theft. Bail was set at $1,000.

Hearings continued

Recommended Video

  • Frederick S. Marshall, 74, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property.
  • Van Darren Bortz Jr., 38, of Sykesville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely.

Hearings held

  • Tressa M. Skillman, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with scattering rubbish upon land/stream/etc.

Held for court

Gary L. Horner Jr., 52, of Falls Creek, who is charged with scattering rubbish upon land/stream/etc.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos