DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 13 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stacey M. Miller, 35, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Zakkery R. Calvello, 27, DuBois, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (first offense) and a summary careless driving charge. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Anthony W. Brown, 59, Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by deception –false impression, receiving stolen property and deceptive business practices, all felonies. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Haylee R. Williams, 19, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
- Derek A. Morgan, 25, DuBois, who is charged with making terroristic threats. Unsecured bail was set at $20,000.
- Earl E. Powers III, 39, DuBois, who is charged with two counts of defiant trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- J. Patrick Kopp, 58, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol –first offense). Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for court
As a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Presley D. Nellis, 31, Sykesville, who is charged with DUI (first offense) and a summary careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty plea
- James L. Westman, 59, DuBois pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He must pay a total of $983.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A second charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn, in addition to charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of driving while operating privileges were suspended or revoked.
Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 6 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stephen M. Duffalo, 48, Rockton, who is charged with DUI (alcohol –first offense). Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Taylor J. Hudson, 22, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol –first offense), recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property and numerous summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Eric R. Zellonis, 37, Brookville, who is charged with theft by deception –false impression. He remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. A felony charge of forgery was withdrawn.