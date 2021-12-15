DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Dec. 10 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Senior Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings continued
- James Frantz Jr., 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment –lewd, threatening, etc. language and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Richard M. Heberling, 74, of Woodland, who is charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadways.
Guilty plea
- Katie Elizabeth Camino, 38, of Erie, who pled guilty to a possession of marijuana charge and a traffic citation. Four additional traffic citations were withdrawn.
Held for court
- Jessica Ann Chase, 39, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations.
- Monica Blythe Winters, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations.
- Amanda Rae Duttry, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with