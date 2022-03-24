DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings March 18.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition April 13.

  • Brandon Charles Perine, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for several traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.
  • Alexis Blanche Metzger, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Steven James Randolph II, 51, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Holly Pearl Schake, 35, of Clearfield, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, trespassing and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Cheyenne Christine Phillips, 25, of Emporium, who is charged with accidents involving a damaged attended vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • James Matthew Dean, 30, of Rossiter, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.

Hearings continued

Recommended Video

  • Thomas John Arnoto, 36, of Corsica, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and trespassing.
  • Lori Lynn Schena, 61, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Held for court

  • Trevor Ray Wilson, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, trespassing and cited for public drunkenness.
  • Caleb Issac Doksa, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise.
  • Lori D Johnson, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property.

Guilty pleaJacqueline Quackenbush, 50, of DuBois, who is charged with making a false report –reported offense did not occur.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos