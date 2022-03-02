DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 25 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Rhythm Jones Stewart, 19, of Tallmage, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brooklynn Dawn Bowser, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Alexander L. Brumberg, 18, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Travis Michael Quackenbush, 24, is charged with failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Jason T. Bricen, 43, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Michelle Bemenic Johnson, 58, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) off alcohol/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
- Jonathan Julius Dion, 25, of Louisiana, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Jordan Michael Friday, 32, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jaquan T. Hardaway, 31, of New York, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations.
- Earl Eugene Powers III, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Cameron Brian Passmore, 19, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property and cited for criminal mischief by damaging property.
Withdrawn/Moved to non-traffic court
Luke Alexander Sprankle, 18, of DuBois, who is cited for disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise. A charge of criminal mischief by damaging property was withdrawn.