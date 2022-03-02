DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 25 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Rhythm Jones Stewart, 19, of Tallmage, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Brooklynn Dawn Bowser, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Alexander L. Brumberg, 18, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $2,500.
  • Travis Michael Quackenbush, 24, is charged with failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
  • Jason T. Bricen, 43, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
  • Michelle Bemenic Johnson, 58, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) off alcohol/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $1,000.

Held for court

Recommended Video

  • Jonathan Julius Dion, 25, of Louisiana, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
  • Jordan Michael Friday, 32, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Jaquan T. Hardaway, 31, of New York, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations.
  • Earl Eugene Powers III, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.

Hearings continued

  • Cameron Brian Passmore, 19, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property and cited for criminal mischief by damaging property.

Withdrawn/Moved to non-traffic court

Luke Alexander Sprankle, 18, of DuBois, who is cited for disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise. A charge of criminal mischief by damaging property was withdrawn.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos