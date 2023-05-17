DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 12 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas June 7:
- Raymond Matt Nestlerode, 41, of Hyde, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Mark Kearse, 66, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Mark Kearse, 66, of DuBois, who is charged with trespassing –a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Tracey Lynn Scullion, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft –taking merchandise –both misdemeanors in the first degree. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Eric Justin London, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Held for court
- David Mark Shilala, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with promoting prostitution –encouraging prostitution, a felony in the third degree, and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Nicholas Antonio Bibbs, 42, of Falls Creek, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Withdrawn
- Kristin Love, 41, of DuBois, who was charged with making any materially false oral statement, a felony in the third degree, and statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Both charges were withdrawn.
Guilty plea
- Sean Adam Kerchinski, 41, of Brookville, who pled guilty to two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Frank Benjamin Irwin, 27, of DuBois, who pled guilty to theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Hearings continued
- Shyla Raye Powers, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the first degree.
- Jordan J. Lance, 39, of Clearfield, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia –a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor.