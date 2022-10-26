DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings and other proceedings Oct. 21.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Natalie Nicole Stuart, 32, of Rockton, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, resisting arrest and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Matthew Wayne Pearson, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Matthew Wayne Pearson, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with robbery –inflicting threat by bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; robbery –taking property, a felony in the third degree; two counts of simple assault and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Michael Paul Gregory, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- William Merrill Bell II, 47, of Rossiter, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Dennis Fenton, 41, of Clearfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Kadin Martin Danch, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –combination of alcohol/drugs, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –metabolite –first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Amanda Lea Horner, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Brendon Paul Burkholtz, 30, of Heilwood, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with robbery –taking property, a felony in the third degree; one count of simple assault and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with fleeing police, a felony in the third degree; four counts of recklessly endangering another person; a count of habitual offenders and cited for traffic violations.
- Jason Edward Shaffer, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Dana Thomas, 36, of Brockway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Spice Rene K Brooks, 28, who is charged with criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.
Withdrawn
Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who was charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance; carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. All charges were withdrawn.