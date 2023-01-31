DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 27 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Lisa Marie Williams, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Frank James Emmell Sr., 64, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Samantha Beatty, 30, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the first degree; disorderly conduct –hazardous/physical offense, a third-degree misdemeanor; trespassing, a third-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor and is cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct and harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Donald Lee Chesnet Jr., 31, of Mercer, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and cited for several traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Matthew D. Horner, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and cited for a traffic violation.
- Emily Noe Krivak, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations.
- Ricky Lee Anderson, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Emily Noe Krivak, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense.
Held for court
- Dana Thomas, 36, of Brockway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- David William Dixon, 46, of Falls Creek, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a second-degree misdemeanor; providing false identification to law enforcement, a third-degree misdemeanor and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Guilty plea
- Douglas Paul Smith, 57, of DuBois, who pled guilty to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Michael L Royer, 22, of Shamokin, who pled guilty to theft by deception –false impression, a third-degree misdemeanor.